Look: Bubba Wallace's Teammate Reacts To His Win Sunday

CHARLOTTE, NC - JANUARY 21: NASCAR drivers Kurt Busch and Bubba Wallace poses for photo prior to the game of Charlotte Hornets against the Oklahoma City Thunder on January 21, 2022 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images) David Dow/Getty Images

Driving the No. 45 car for 23XI Racing yesterday, Bubba Wallace claimed the second victory of his career at the Hollywood Casino 400. And you'd better believe his teammates were excited for him.

Taking to Twitter yesterday, Kurt Busch posted a video of himself watching Wallace cross the checkered flag, shouting "Way to go Bubba! Proud of you my friend!" from behind the camera.

"We are winners again!" Busch wrote after posting the video. Proud of @BubbaWallace and @23XIRacing for getting it done today."

Busch's video has over 79,000 views while his tweet has nearly 7,000 likes. Fans were happy to see that the car he usually drives was in victory lane once again:

"Yesss!! So happy to see the 45 back in victory lane at Kansas!! What a drive from Bubba! Miss you being out there on the track, but no matter what, you’ll still always be part of the team!" one user replied.

"I was just as happy as u were. If none of my @TeamHendrick guys were gonna win, I wanted to see Bubba win. He has been doing great lately and he finally got rewarded," wrote another.

An injury kept Kurt Busch off the track and ultimately forced him to withdraw from the NASCAR Playoffs altogether. In his absence, Bubba Wallace was given the No. 45 wrapping on his car and has looked stellar thus far.

With his win on Sunday, Wallace became the first African-American to win multiple NASCAR races.

Will Wallace make any more history while driving the No. 45 car?