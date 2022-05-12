Look: Buccaneers Face Incredibly Tough First 4 Weeks Of 2022 Season

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 13: A detailed view of Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmets on the team bench ahead of the NFL game between Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 13, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going to have to run the gauntlet for the first month of the season.

Tampa Bay will open up by going to Dallas and New Orleans to play the Cowboys and Saints, before returning home to face the Packers and Chiefs.

Getting to face Dak Prescott, Aaron Rodgers, and Patrick Mahomes in three of your first four games isn't going to be easy.

The Bucs will be ready for these games due to Tom Brady returning for his 23rd overall season.

He's chasing his eighth Lombardi Trophy after he originally retired from the NFL a few months ago.

Tampa Bay's schedule will likely be a bit easier after that first month, but it'll still be important to go at least 2-2 during that stretch to avoid falling behind in the NFC's playoff race.

The rest of the Bucs' schedule will be revealed on Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET.