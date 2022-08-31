Look: Buckeye Fans Not Happy With Former Notre Dame Star

SOUTH BEND, IN - SEPTEMBER 10: Malik Zaire #9 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish throws a pass in the second half against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Notre Dame Stadium on September 10, 2016 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

There's already been a lot of smack talk between Ohio State and Notre Dame fans in advance of Saturday night's matchup.

This is a matchup that's been years in the making and it's taking place between two top five teams in the country.

Former players are now starting to join in on the banter, one of which includes former Fighting Irish quarterback Malik Zaire.

Zaire thinks his former squad has the better matchups heading into this contest.

"Listen if this Saturday 9/3 was a 7on7 competition then, of course, Ohio State is an easy choice. But until I hear something about y’all actually being able to shed blocks and tackle or hold up front against a challenge! What am I lying about? We got better matchups," the former quarterback tweeted.

Buckeyes fans didn't take too kindly to this tweet.

Saturday night can't get here fast enough.