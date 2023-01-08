Look: Bucs Announce Devastating Injury Blow During Game

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 16: Helmets and an NFL football set behind the bench as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Atlanta Falcons at the Raymond James Stadium on December 16, 2007 in Tampa, Florida. The Bucs won 37 - 3 and clinched a playoff berth. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered a brutal injury during Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Center Robert Hainsey injured his hamstring and has been ruled out for the remainder of the game, per Greg Auman.

This is not the news that the Bucs wanted during a meaningless regular season game.

They've been banged up on the offensive line throughout the season as Ryan Jensen and Josh Wells are already on injured reserve. Donovan Smith is also out right now with an injury.

They'll be hoping that Hainsey is good to go for next week since they're set to host a playoff game.

Right now, the Bucs will try and finish the regular season at 9-8. They're currently all squared at 10 with the Falcons in the second quarter.

You can watch the rest of the game on FOX.