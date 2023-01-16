Look: Bucs Announce 'Huge' Roster Move Before Kickoff

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 13: A detailed view of Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmets on the team bench ahead of the NFL game between Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 13, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been besieged by injuries this year and their team limped into the playoffs as 8-9 division champions as a result. But ahead of tonight's playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys, they're set for a huge boost on offense.

According to Peter Schrager of NFL Network, the Bucs are activating Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen for tonight's game. Jensen did not play at all in the regular season but the team decided not to shut him down entirely.

The Tampa Bay offense was uncharacteristically toothless this season. They were ranked 25th in scoring this season and were held under 20 points an astounding 10 times. That's twice as many times as the previous two seasons with Tom Brady combined.

Going up against a Dallas Cowboys defense that ranked fifth in scoring and top 10 against the pass, the Buccaneers need all of the help they can get.

If it's any consolation though, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers head into this game with a ton of momentum and some history on their side.

The Bucs won their Week 18 game against the Atlanta Falcons and looked good doing it, while the Cowboys fell down to earth in a frustrating loss to the Washington Commanders. Recent form certainly seems to be in Tampa Bay's favor.

Additionally, two of the last three teams to enter the playoffs with losing records went on to win their Wild Card round. The outlier was Washington, who Tampa Bay beat in 2020 en route to winning the Super Bowl.

The game will be played at 8:15 p.m. ET and will air on ABC.