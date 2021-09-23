Look: Bucs Fans Concerned With Star Player’s Message

The Spun

Leading up to the Buccaneers’ Week 2 win over the Atlanta Falcons, star linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul missed Thursday and Friday’s practice with a hand injury. Now heading into Week 3, the veteran defender has added a shoulder issue to that injury report designation.

After notching a DNP for today’s practice, Pierre-Paul posted a cryptic message on Instagram about this new “setback.”

“Only God knows da true meaning of setbacks,” he wrote. “Let’s go get this news feedback.”

Pierre-Paul was a key member of the Bucs’ Super Bowl-winning squad in 2020-21. Through 16 regular season games, the 32-year-old LB logged 55 tackles, 9.5 sacks and a career-high four forced fumbles en route to his third Pro-Bowl selection. On the team’s postseason run, he notched 13 more tackles and 2.0 sacks.

Despite being limited with his hand injury, Pierre-Paul has played nearly every snap so far in 2021, collecting nine tackles and a pass breakup through two games.

Details regarding his shoulder issue have yet to be released, but head coach Bruce Arians said Pierre-Paul will be “day-to-day” moving forward this week.

The Bucs will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon, looking to extend their record to 3-0.

