Look: Bucs Lineman’s Tom Brady T-Shirt Is Going Viral

Tom Brady’s 2000 NFL Draft Combine photo is iconic.

On Sunday afternoon, Tampa Bay Buc’s center Ryan Jensen made sure that image is in the forefront of our minds as Brady enters his 10th Super Bowl appearance tonight. The Buccaneers lineman pulled to Raymond James Stadium rocking a T-shirt displaying the pre-draft image.

#Bucs center Ryan Jensen arriving to the stadium wearing a shirt with Tom Brady's Combine photo.

Looking at Brady’s combine measurements, it’s not shocking to see why he dropped to the sixth-round, 199th pick.

Standing at 6-foot-4, weighing in at a doughy 211 lbs and running a painfully slow 5.3 second 40-yard dash — the quarterback out of Michigan didn’t exactly wow scouts with his athleticism. Six other quarterbacks were selected before the Patriots took a shot on the Wolverine with their late-round compensatory pick.

Now, Tom Brady stands as the greatest underdog story the NFL has ever seen.

After serving as the Patriots’ backup in his first year, Brady took over as starter much sooner than expected. During the second game of the 2001 season, New England starting QB Drew Bledsoe took a brutal hit that resulted in a sheared blood vessel in his chest. From then on, Brady was the Patriots’ man.

In 20 years with New England, Brady led his team to nine Super Bowl appearances (winning six) and collected 14 Pro Bowl selections and three NFL MVPs along the way.

Now, in his first year with Tampa Bay — Brady will look to add to his stacked trophy case.

The Bucs will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV tonight at 6:30 p.m. E.T.