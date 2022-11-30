Look: Bucs Star Admits He Disliked Tom Brady Growing Up

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 09: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts on the sideline during the second half in the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Tom Brady has been playing in the NFL long enough for most of his teammates to have grown up watching him play every weekend. Interestingly enough, one of them wasn't a fan of his when he was younger.

In a recent interview, Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans admitted that he didn't like Brady growing up. He was a fan of Brady's arch-rival Peyton Manning instead.

"Growing up, I didn't like [Tom Brady]... I was a Peyton Manning fan," Evans said on The Von Cast.

Evans admitted that he didn't appreciate Brady as much when he was a kid as he did when he was in high school and college, where he started really respecting Brady for his greatness.

That's probably a common theme among many NFL players by now. As children just about everyone born in the 1990s and early 2000s got to see Brady regularly beat their favorite NFL teams while he was with the New England Patriots.

But as they grew, they learned to see Brady evolve into the greatest player in NFL history.

Now that all of them have gotten a chance to play with or against him, their previously hard stances on him have probably changed. At least a little bit.