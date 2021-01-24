Look: Bucs Star Is Loving The Weather In Green Bay Today

It’s always a treat to watch when snow begins falling on the historic Lambeau Field — at least for fans us watching comfortably at home. For the players on the field, especially those used to the warm weather of Tampa Bay, the freezing cold may not be as welcome a sight.

But, one Buccaneers star seems ready to take the adverse conditions head on. Ahead of this afternoon’s NFC Championship matchup between Green Bay and Tampa Bay, star defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul was seen warming up in a cutoff shirt and shorts.

As he danced around the end zone with snow falling around him, Pierre-Paul reportedly yelled out “I take cold showers… I’m ready.” Here’s a video of the Bucs defender coming off the field after warmups:

“I take cold showers,” Jason Pierre-Paul said to no one in particular as he took the field in short sleeves in pregame. “I’m ready.” Here he was coming off … pic.twitter.com/7rlxiMgUTa — Greg Auman (@gregauman) January 24, 2021

Born in Deerfield Beach and attending the University of South Florida, Pierre-Paul has spent most of his life in the comforts of the Florida tropics. But, his long NFL career has given him plenty of time to adjust to colder weather. In 2010, Pierre-Paul was drafted by the New York Giants. From there, the star DE spent eight seasons getting accustomed to the northern climate.

In 2018, Pierre-Paul made his way back home — landing a contract with Tampa Bay. Now in his third year with the Bucs, the veteran defensive end is having one of the finest years of his career. After recording two interceptions, two fumble recoveries, 9.5 sacks and 55 tackles in 2020, Pierre-Paul earned his first Pro Bowl and First-Team All-Pro selections since 2012.

Let’s see what Pierre-Paul and the Bucs defense can do against Aaron Rodgers and the red-hot Packers offense this afternoon.