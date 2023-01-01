Look: Bucs Star Mike Evans Made NFL History On Sunday

Mike Evans made some more NFL history on Sunday during the Buccaneers-Panthers game.

Evans reached the 1,000-yard mark for a ninth straight season and he's the only player to start an NFL career with nine straight seasons of 1,000+ receiving yards.

Evans is also tied with Tim Brown for the second-longest streak of 1,000-yard seasons. He needs two more to tie Jerry Rice, who currently has the record.

This should go to show how Evans has been one of the most consistent wide receivers in NFL history.

Evans finished the first half of Sunday's game with five receptions for 94 yards and a touchdown. He'll need to keep producing in the second half if the Bucs want to come back and win.

The Bucs are currently down 14-10 and you can watch the rest of the contest on FOX.