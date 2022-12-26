Look: Bucs Star Reveals He's Playing Through Major Injury

NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 31: A Tampa Bay Buccaneer helmet awaits the next series during the football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Caesar's Superdome on October 31, 2021 in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Leonard Fournette has been essential to the Bucs playoff success over the past couple years, but fans have been largely disappointed with his performance thus far in 2022.

The veteran running back made one of the biggest plays of the game in Sunday's OT win over the Cards, and apparently he's been gutting through a pretty significant injury all season.

"I hate when people be on here just talking saying I’m out of shape etc," Fournette tweeted Monday morning. "Do y’all understand I’m playing with a Lisfranc in my foot every week can barley push off my foot but through the Grace of God I’m going to keep proving y’all wrong…… #BucsWin."

Fournette's tweet began to go viral.

"God got you," commented ESPN's Robert Griffin III.

"If you're going to bring up your injury for poor performance. Don't play simple," a user replied. "RESPECTFULLY no one care about excuses in sports."

Fournette has since deleted the tweet after receiving several thousand likes.