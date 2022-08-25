Look: Bucs Wide Receiver Reacts To Getting Released

NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 31: A Tampa Bay Buccaneer helmet awaits the next series during the football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Caesar's Superdome on October 31, 2021 in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

On Thursday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers waived veteran wide receiver Cyril Grayson with an injury designation.

The 28-year-old wideout took to Twitter to react to this roster move.

"Appreciate all the love! Love you guys!" he wrote.

As a reserve wideout option in 2021, Grayson logged 212 yards and two touchdowns on 10 receptions — including a game-winning touchdown against the New York Jets in Week 17.

In addition to his injury designation, Grayson was released to free up a roster spot for veteran linebacker Genard Avery.

The Buccaneers are deep at the wide receiver position this coming season. With the additions of Russell Gage and Julio Jones earlier this offseason, Grayson was pushed further down the WR depth chart.

After years as an NFL practice squad journeyman, Grayson finally caught on for a breakout year this past season. If he clears waivers, he'll revert back to the Buccaneers' injured reserve list.

If he's able to get healthy, he could easily land back on the Tampa Bay practice squad roster.