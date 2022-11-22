Look: Budweiser Decides On What To Do With Beer It Can't Sell

Just before this year's World Cup, Qatar elected to go back on its original decision to allow alcohol sales at the 2022 event.

This last minute decision left Budweiser — the primary beer provider for the World Cup — with a massive surplus of unsellable product.

On Tuesday, the world-famous brewery announced a fun decision on what to do with this extra beer.

The massive stockpile of beer will go to the winning country of this year's World Cup.

"New Day, New Tweet. Winning Country gets the Buds. Who will get them?" Budweiser wrote on Twitter.

“We will host the ultimate championship celebration for the winning country. Because, for the winning fans, they’ve taken the world. More details will be shared when we get closer to the finals,” Anheuser-Busch InBev spokesperson confirmed with an official statement, per CNN.

Non-alcoholic Bud Zero is the only beer permitted to be sold in Qatar's World Cup stadiums. AB InBev paid $75 million for its FIFA sponsorship