Look: Buffalo Bills Fans Have Invaded Miami Ahead Of Week 3 Game

Bills Mafia is notorious for its ability to travel.

In Week 3, the Buffalo fanbase made the trip all the way down the East Coast for Sunday's matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

A clip of Bills fans flooding the streets of Miami is going viral on social media the night before tomorrow's contest. The mass of fans waved at the team bus as it arrived in South Beach on Saturday.

The Bills fed of the crowd energy in Week 2. The Super Bowl-favorite squad routed the Tennessee Titans 41-7 in their first and only home game of the season so far.

Despite the team's season opener taking place in Los Angeles, Bills Mafia was also prevalent during the Bills Week 1 win over the Rams. The LA home team was forced to utilize a silent snap count due to the opposing crowd noise at SoFi Stadium.

The Bills and Dolphins will face off in a battle of undefeated teams tomorrow afternoon at 1 p.m. ET.

Bills Mafia will certainly make its presence felt at Hard Rock Stadium.