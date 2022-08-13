Look: Buffalo Bills Punter Boots 82-Yard Punt
In a rare move, the Buffalo Bills spent one of their 2022 NFL Draft picks on a punter — and it seems like it might just pay off.
During the Bills' preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, rookie punter Matt Araiza blasted an absolutely-massive 82-yard punt.
Booting it from the inside his own 10 yard line, the sixth-round pick sent the ball all the way into the opposite end zone for a touchback.
Take a look at the punt here:
Araiza was a standout punter for San Diego State for three seasons, averaging 51.1 yards per punt. He led college football with a 51.2-yard average in 2021.
Former Bills punter Corey Bojorquez logged the longest punt of the year in the 2021 NFL season, achieving the same 82-yard mark. Steve O'Neal's 1969 punt of 98 yards still holds the all-time NFL record.
Veteran punter Matt Haack, who entered the preseason as No. 1 on the Bills' depth chart, will likely be sent packing before final roster cuts.