Look: Bus Carrying High School Football Team Catches Fire

Every Friday night in the fall, high school football dominates the football scene as fans flock to local high schools for a game.

Those coming home from one high school game in Kentucky were in for a surprise. According to a report from WKYT, a “Scott County school bus caught fire in Lexington on I-75 Northbound near the 118-mile marker.”

Officials said the bus was one of three carrying Scott County High School students back from their game against Fredrick Douglass High School in Lexington. This bus was carrying members of the football team.

Thankfully, everyone was able to get off the bus and to safety. Video shows the bus engulfed in flames as traffic drives around the blaze.

The school district released a statement announcing everyone made it to safety before the fire consumed the bus.

“A bus carrying Scott County High School football players returning from a game in Lexington, Kentucky had a malfunction and caught fire on the drive home from the game,” Scott County Schools said in a statement. “Everyone on board is safe and unharmed, this includes all student athletes, coaches and the driver.”

It must have been a scary scene for the players in the back of the bus when the blaze first started. We’re glad to see everyone made it to safety.