Look: BYU Issues Statement Following N-Word Allegations

The BYU Cougars have banned a fan for racial comments made towards a member of the Duke women's volleyball team on Friday.

The school released a statement via Twitter detailing the situation and apologizing to the Blue Devils and their athletes.

When a student-athlete or a fan comes to a BYU sporting event, we expect that they will be treated with love and respect and feel safe on our campus. It is for this reason BYU has banned a fan who was identified by Duke during last night's volleyball match from all BYU athletic venues. Although this fan was sitting in BYU's student section, this person is not a BYU student.

To say we are extremely disheartened in the actions of a small number of fans in last night's volleyball match in the Smith Fieldhouse between BYU and Duke is not strong enough language. We will not tolerate behavior of this kind. Specially, the use of a racial slur at any of our athletic events is absolutely unacceptable and BYU Athletics holds a zero tolerance approach to this behavior. We want BYU athletic events to provide a safe environment for all, and there is no place for behaviors like this our venues.

The situation was brought to light by a Texas attorney named Lesa Pamplin, whose goddaughter, Rachel Richardson, is a sophomore at Duke and the team's only black starter.

"My Goddaughter is the only black starter for Dukes volleyball team," Pamplin said. "While playing yesterday, she was called a [expletive] every time she served. She was threatened by a white male that told her to watch her back going to the team bus. A police officer had to be put by their bench."

There's no word on how long the fan is disallowed from attending games. But this is another ugly altercation that's resulted in a Utah sports fan being banned for their behavior.