Look: C.J. Stroud Flipped His Commitment - To An NIL Deal

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 20: Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud #7 passes the ball during the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on November 20, 2021. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In a stunning move that could change the face of college football, Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud has flipped his commitment - from one NIL deal to another.

According to Front Office Sports, Stroud has changed his mind on which car he's going to get from the Sarchione Auto Gallery. Instead of borrowing a Bentley Bentayga valued at $150,000, he's taking on a Mercedes G-Wagon valued at $200,000.

Per FOS, Stroud can change up which vehicle he chooses to drive every 45 days. Sarchione's website has a massive selection of luxury vehicles, so it wouldn't be a shock if he takes them up on that offer.

Stroud joins a growing number of top college football players getting new wheels in NIL deals. His teammate, QB Quinn Ewers, got a new Aston Martin, while Texas running back Bijan Robinson is getting to ride a Lamborghini.

Coming off a record-setting season for the Ohio State Buckeyes, C.J. Stroud has quickly become one of the fastest rising stars in college football.

He ranks among the frontrunners for the Heisman Trophy and leads one of the top contenders for the national championship in 2022.

On top of all of that, Stroud is expected to be one of the top prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The next 365 days are going to be big for C.J. Stroud. And he gets to enjoy it all in comfort of a brand new G-Wagon.