Look: C.J. Stroud Has Warning For College Football World

CJ Stroud attempts a pass.COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 20: Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud #7 passes the ball during the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on November 20, 2021. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud didn’t get what he wanted at the end of the 2021 season.

The Buckeyes lost to Michigan in the final game of the regular season, as Ohio State fell short of its Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff goals.

Stroud fell short individually, too. He finished in fourth place in the Heisman Trophy voting, as Alabama’s Bryce Young won the award.

It’s clear that Stroud is motivated heading into 2022 and beyond.

This is how villains are made #4thplace #humblebeast,” Stroud wrote on Twitter, sharing photos from the Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York.

Watch out, college football world, C.J. Stroud and the Ohio State Buckeyes will be out for revenge in 2022 and beyond.

First up: a New Year’s Day game against Utah in the Rose Bowl.

Kickoff between Ohio State and Utah is set for 5 p.m. E.T. on Jan. 1. The game will air on ESPN.

