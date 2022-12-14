Look: C.J. Stroud Reveals Ohio State's Mindset Against Georgia

COLUMBUS, OHIO - OCTOBER 01: Marvin Harrison Jr. #18 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates his third quarter touchdown with teammate C.J. Stroud #7 during a game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium on October 01, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images) Ben Jackson/Getty Images

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud knows his team is being doubted going into Dec. 31's College Football Playoff semifinal against No. 1 Georgia. But the Heisman Trophy finalist says the Buckeyes are using it as fuel.

"It's really Ohio against the world, and we call it the Woody against the world," Stroud explained, via 11W's Griffin Storm. "So people take that as you want to take it. But at the end of the day, I feel like we know what we have in this building."

Speaking to the media Wednesday, the QB also touched on the criticism he's received since the blowout loss to Michigan. Saying, "you have to take the good with the bad."

Honestly it's sad that I am used to it. Like I'm used to getting things on my phone that honestly aren't – people wouldn't be proud if everybody in the world were able to see it. But it's fine, like it comes with the territory. You have to accept the good with the bad. I don't feel bad for myself, I never will. I don't want other people to feel bad for me. My mom, like she gets a little upset and stuff, but at the end of the day, you have to accept the good with the bad.

Ohio State travels to Mercedes-Benz Stadium on New Year's Eve as 6.5-point underdogs to the defending champion Bulldogs. But Stroud can silence all of those critics by showing out in Atlanta.