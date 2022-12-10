Look: C.J. Stroud's Outfit For Heisman Ceremony Going Viral

COLUMBUS, OHIO - OCTOBER 01: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs with the ball during the first quarter of a game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium on October 01, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images) Ben Jackson/Getty Images

Ohio State's C.J. Stroud is known to show out when it comes time to get dressed up for the Heisman ceremony in the Big Apple.

Last year, the Buckeyes star rocked an OSU themed pinstripe look. But it's safe to say that the QB took it to another level in 2022.

Stroud's Heisman drip started to go viral around social media.

"Fressssssshhhh," a user commented.

"Wow, looking snazzy!" another said.

"QB1."

"Don’t hurt em, CJ!"

"HIM," a fan tweeted.

"Looking fresh," an Ohio podcast tweeted.

Stroud is in the running for college football's most prestigious honor yet again after another impressive statistical campaign. The junior signal-caller tossed for 3,340 yards, 37 touchdowns and just six interceptions as Ohio State went undefeated going into the Michigan game.

Stroud joins fellow quarterback's Caleb Williams, Max Duggan and Stetson Bennett IV as Heisman nominees.

The ceremony gets going at 8 PM ET on ESPN.