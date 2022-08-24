Look: Caitlyn Jenner Reacts To Transgender Golfer News

SAN FRANCISCO - AUGUST 25: Caitlyn Jenner speaks to the media outside the Turk-Hyde Mini Park during a tour the Tenderloin on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, in San Francisco, Calif. Jenner is running for governor of California. (Yalonda M. James/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

On Wednesday, Fox News contributor Caitlyn Jenner expressed her support for transgender golfer Hailey Davidson in her attempt to gain access to the LPGA Tour next year.

Davidson is fighting to become the first transgender woman to gain an LPGA Tour card.

Jenner, a transgender woman herself, recently spoke out against transgender swimmer Lia Thomas being able to participate in NCAA competitions. The former Olympic track star believes Thomas' "unfair" biological advantage doesn't apply to Davidson trying to make it in the golf world.

"I’ve been very consistent with how I’ve tried to approach these transgender athletes. It really depends on the sport. Every sport is different," Jenner said, per Fox. "Obviously, we saw with Lia Thomas, she had gone through male puberty, bigger cardiovascular system, it just wasn’t fair. And fortunately, we won that one"

As long as Davidson qualifies, there are no rules prohibiting her from getting her tour card. The LPGA issued a rule change in 2010 that allowed golfers who were not born female to participate.

"She’s playing within the rules," Jenner added. "Golf is totally different game. It is a game of touch and feel."

Davidson, 29, began her hormone treatments in 2015 and underwent gender reassignment surgery in 2021, per Golfweek.

She last competed as a male during a local qualifying round for the men's U.S. Open in 2015.