Look: Caleb Williams' NSFW Fingernail Paint Is Going Viral

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 03: Caleb Williams #13 of the USC Trojans scrambles out of the pocket during the second quarter against the Rice Owls at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Harry How/Getty Images

Caleb Williams had some fun painting his nails heading into Saturday night's USC-Notre Dame clash.

Williams, who's the starting quarterback for USC, made it clear that he doesn't like Notre Dame. He had "F*ck ND" painted across his fingers.

Here's a close-up view of it:

Williams' fingernail paint ended up not being a jinx as the Trojans took down the Fighting Irish, 38-27. Williams finished the game with 232 yards and one touchdown as the Trojans are just one win away from a likely berth in the College Football Playoff.

To say that college footballs loved this would be an understatement.

With how this worked out, it'll be interesting to see if he does the same when USC plays Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game next Friday.

Kickoff will be at 8 p.m. ET and it'll be televised by FOX.