Look: Caleb Williams Reacts To Spencer Rattler’s Decision

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams had Spencer Rattler’s back when the preseason Heisman favorite announced his plans to transfer.

On Monday, Rattler took some time to thank Sooner Nation before making his decision to enter the transfer portal.

“Thank you for allowing me to be a student-athlete at this prestigious institution,” Rattler wrote. “Thank you to every teammate and coach these last three seasons. We won several games together and made memories that I will cherish forever.”

Go be great 7! https://t.co/BrUOlAVJK5 — Caleb Williams (@CALEBcsw) November 29, 2021

“At this time,” Rattler concluded. “I would like to announce that I have decided to enter the transfer portal to continue my academic and athletic career.”

“Go be great 7!” Williams reacted.

Williams took over for Rattler in the “Red River Rivalry,” leading the Sooners back from a 28-7 first quarter deficit. It’s the last start Rattler would make for Oklahoma.

How unfamiliar are Oklahoma fans with being spurned? I just saw a back-and-forth about whether it’s against the law for Lincoln Riley to bring assistants and recruits from Oklahoma to USC. Oklahoma hasn’t had a coach leave for another college job since 1947. — Shehan Jeyarajah (@ShehanJeyarajah) November 29, 2021

With all of the transition in Norman amid Lincoln Riley’s departure, Williams could soon follow.

The freshman QB had a breakout year with the Sooners, but most quarterbacks come to OU to learn under Riley, one of the best developers of the position in college football.