Look: Calls For Browns To Cut Baker Mayfield Are Growing

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 14: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns reacts against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

With the Browns completely putting Baker Mayfield in the rearview mirror, but still keeping him on the roster, there's growing sentiment that Cleveland should just release the former first overall pick.

The Browns went all in on Deshaun Watson this offseason, signing him to a massive, fully guaranteed $230 million contract. And have since signed Jacoby Brissett and Josh Dobbs as backups.

Given the massive price tag for Watson, NBC's Mike Florio and Chris Simms can't help but wonder what's another $18.8 million?

With Florio penning Monday:

The Browns think the sunk cost can be partially or maybe even completely recovered, if a trade opportunity that currently doesn’t exist materializes at some point between now and the start of the regular season, or perhaps even the trade deadline. But that hinges on a chain of events that likely won’t happen.

The PFT crew pointed to the only scenarios being: a team losing its starter, opting to forgo the "next man up" route, beating the 49ers' Jimmy G trade; or hoping Baker just cries uncle and forces his way out.

Or, even less likely, Baker reducing his near $20 million guaranteed salary.

They also point to the precedent this could set for other Browns players who see how Mayfield's been treated on his way out.

In the words of JuJu Smith-Schuster, "The Browns is the Browns."