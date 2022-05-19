Look: Calls Made To 'Dig Into' Nick Saban's Past

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 04: Head Coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on before the SEC Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher went hard in responding to Alabama head coach Nick Saban accusing him of buying his recruits through NIL deals.

During his screed again Saban in his media appearance today, Fisher called Saban a lot of names and made it clear that their friendship is over. Fisher called Saban a narcissist and suggested that people look into Saban's past.

"Some people think they're God… Go dig into his past, and how he’s done things," Fisher said.

That's about as big of a shot as you can take at another coach. And as you can imagine, fans are absolutely loving the drama building between the two:

"Good old fashioned pissing match we got going on here," one fan wrote in a retweet.

"This is my reality TV," wrote another.

But most people are pretty sure that Jimbo Fisher's statement is going to backfire when Texas A&M play Alabama in Tuscaloosa this fall. Fans seem pretty confident that Saban and the Crimson Tide are going to annihilate the Aggies now.

"Saban's definitely going to try to score triple digits against A&M this year."

"Bama going to beat A&M by 50 this fall."

Jimbo Fisher had every right to react the way he did to what Nick Saban said. But that doesn't mean he's going to get the last laugh.

Who will win when the two teams play this fall?