Look: Calvin Ridley Appears To React To Deshaun Watson News

ATLANTA, GA OCTOBER 03: Atlanta wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) looks into the crowd while walking off the field following the conclusion of the NFL game between the Washington Football Team and the Atlanta Falcons on October 3rd, 2021 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Earlier this afternoon, the NFL and Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson agreed to a disciplinary settlement.

As part of this agreement, Watson will be suspended for 11 games and receive a $5 million fine for his actions. The football world flocked to social media to react to the news.

That appeared to include Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley. The star wideout, who is serving a full-season suspension for gambling on the NFL, is looking forward to next season.

"2023 Calvin Ridley!!!!" he said on Twitter.

As for Watson, his suspension will begin on Aug. 30. He'll be eligible to return to the facility and participate in limited activities on Oct. 10.

On Nov. 14, Watson can resume practicing with the rest of the team. Coincidentally, the first game he can suit up for will be against the Houston Texans.

Should Watson have received a longer suspension than Ridley?