Look: Calvin Ridley Has 1-Word Reaction To Getting Traded

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - AUGUST 21: Calvin Ridley #18 of the Atlanta Falcons looks on during a preseason game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on August 21, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Calvin Ridley is ready to head further south.

Taking to Twitter shortly after news of his trade to the Jaguars went down, Ridley got the Jacksonville faithful fired up with a one-word response to the move:

Tweeting, "DUUUVAL."

Fans reacted to Ridley's post on Tuesday.

"Duval County Let’s Ride," a user replied.

"You can use the Xtra money u keep from not paying taxes to put it on FanDuel, BASKETBALL ONLY CALVIN!" another laughed.

"We get dumber and dumber by the year ... I denounce myself as a falcons fan I’m a free agent."

"Hopefully you can play cuz that’s some bs…betting legal everywhere," another tweeted.

"We’re hitting all the parlays brother."

"Welcome to #Duuuval and the Jaguars" a Jacksonville fan replied. "Can’t wait to see you in Teal next year!"

"Hope you and Trev ball out down there!"

"Oh yessir," another said. "He wants to be here, let’s go!!!"

"Genuinely happy for Ridley, who is probably a good person. People make stupid decisions when they’re depressed (I know I have)."

Should be a fun offseason for the Jaguars in 2023.