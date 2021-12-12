Look: Cam Jordan Reacts To Missing Sunday’s Game

Saints pass rusher Cam Jordan feels weird about missing Sunday’s game against the Jets.

He put a tweet out on Sunday morning confirming that this is the first time he’s had to miss a game since he was 19. He also was wondering if he can make a seven-layer bean dip in his house while he watches.

Las time I watched my team play as a bystander I was 19… how do I do this? 7 layer bean dip still a thing? Let’s go @Saints ? Too early?? — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) December 12, 2021

Jordan was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week and wasn’t able to produce two negative tests in time. This will be the first time Jordan has missed a game for his NFL career after starting 172 consecutive games.

He’s second on the team with four sacks this season and has 38 total tackles (22 solo) with one forced fumble and four passes defended.

Even though Jordan will have to miss Sunday’s game, this is still a winnable game for the Saints. They badly need it too as they’ve lost five in a row since starting 5-2.

The Jets come in having lost four of their last five games with the most recent one being a 33-18 defeat to the Eagles last Sunday.

Kickoff from MetLife Stadium will be at 1 p.m. ET.