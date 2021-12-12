The Spun

Look: Cam Jordan Reacts To Missing Sunday’s Game

A closeup of Cameron Jordan during a New Orleans Saints game.NEW ORLEANS, LA - DECEMBER 24: Cameron Jordan #94 of the New Orleans Saints in action against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 24, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Saints pass rusher Cam Jordan feels weird about missing Sunday’s game against the Jets.

He put a tweet out on Sunday morning confirming that this is the first time he’s had to miss a game since he was 19. He also was wondering if he can make a seven-layer bean dip in his house while he watches.

Jordan was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week and wasn’t able to produce two negative tests in time. This will be the first time Jordan has missed a game for his NFL career after starting 172 consecutive games.

He’s second on the team with four sacks this season and has 38 total tackles (22 solo) with one forced fumble and four passes defended.

Even though Jordan will have to miss Sunday’s game, this is still a winnable game for the Saints. They badly need it too as they’ve lost five in a row since starting 5-2.

The Jets come in having lost four of their last five games with the most recent one being a 33-18 defeat to the Eagles last Sunday.

Kickoff from MetLife Stadium will be at 1 p.m. ET.

