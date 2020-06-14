Look: Cam Newton Seen Working Out With Star NFL WR

Free agent quarterback Cam Newton remains unsigned, and that might be the case for a while, but the former MVP continues to put major work in.

The former Auburn Tigers star was released by the Carolina Panthers at the beginning of free agency. The franchise chose to go in another direction at quarterback, signing Teddy Bridgewater.

Newton has been linked to a couple of different franchises, but months into free agency, he remains unsigned. There are various questions about Newton’s health and his potential fit in a backup role.

The former Heisman Trophy winner is making it clear that he’s in pretty great shape. Video surfaced of Newton working out with star NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Newton looks pretty, pretty good.

Cleveland probably isn’t a landing spot for Newton, as the Browns already have Baker Mayfield, along with a new head coach and general manager. But perhaps this latest workout video will spark interest elsewhere.

Newton was one of the most-dominant players in the NFL when fully healthy. If he can get close to that level again, whoever signs him will be very glad that they did.

The former Panthers quarterback will probably wait until July or August to sign with an NFL team. A quarterback injury could present the right kind of opportunity for Newton.