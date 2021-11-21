The Spun

Look: Cam Newton’s Touchdown Celebration Is Going Viral

Cam Newton celebrating during a game against the Saints.NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 07: Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers celebrates during the second half of the NFC Wild Card playoff game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 7, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Cam Newton is back, in case you haven’t heard.

The Panthers quarterback is making his presence felt so far in his return to the starting lineup. With two minutes to go in the first half, Superman has a pair of touchdowns.

Cam’s celebration following his second TD went viral. And for good reason.

It’s great to see Cam Newton back doing his thing in Carolina.

Through two quarters, Newton has been highly efficient through the air. He’s completed 9-11 passes for 78 yards and a score. He’s also gotten it done on the ground, adding 28 yards and rushing TD.

Fans loved Cam’s celebration back in his old stopping grounds.

“Put this in my bloodstream,” one fan tweeted.

“Dude belongs in Carolina,” another added.

Geoff Schwartz, Sirius XM host and former Panther had a bit of a different reaction.

“Not taunting … but flexing in the direction of the opposing sideline should be a prison sentence,” Schwartz tweeted.

Adding, “And I’m fine with Cam celebrating. The NFL should allow players to show emotion.”

So far, so good in Superman’s return to Carolina. Let’s see if the former MVP can keep that momentum going into the second half against WFT.

