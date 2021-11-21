Look: Cam Newton’s Touchdown Celebration Is Going Viral

Cam Newton is back, in case you haven’t heard.

The Panthers quarterback is making his presence felt so far in his return to the starting lineup. With two minutes to go in the first half, Superman has a pair of touchdowns.

Cam’s celebration following his second TD went viral. And for good reason.

Cam Newton scores, sprints to midfield, puts the ball on the Panthers logo and does the Superman 😤 pic.twitter.com/1Sh3rQ0I3F — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) November 21, 2021

It’s great to see Cam Newton back doing his thing in Carolina.

Through two quarters, Newton has been highly efficient through the air. He’s completed 9-11 passes for 78 yards and a score. He’s also gotten it done on the ground, adding 28 yards and rushing TD.

Fans loved Cam’s celebration back in his old stopping grounds.

“Put this in my bloodstream,” one fan tweeted.

Put this in my bloodstream https://t.co/sGliaVGB53 — ram (@Ramsizzzle) November 21, 2021

“Dude belongs in Carolina,” another added.

Dude belongs in Carolina https://t.co/S9AjNDSR5A — Matt Dupree (@MatthewDupree1) November 21, 2021

Geoff Schwartz, Sirius XM host and former Panther had a bit of a different reaction.

Not taunting … but flexing in the direction of the opposing sideline should be a prison sentence. And I’m fine with Cam celebrating. The NFL should allow players to show emotion. https://t.co/uNOueTizPk — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) November 21, 2021

“Not taunting … but flexing in the direction of the opposing sideline should be a prison sentence,” Schwartz tweeted.

Adding, “And I’m fine with Cam celebrating. The NFL should allow players to show emotion.”

So far, so good in Superman’s return to Carolina. Let’s see if the former MVP can keep that momentum going into the second half against WFT.