Look: Cam Young Hits Hole-In-One At The U.S. Open

We have our first hole-in-one at the 2022 U.S. Open, and it comes courtesy of a rising star on the PGA Tour: 25-year-old Cam Young.

It's been a pretty lackluster round for Young, who was hoping to build off his third-place finish at last month's PGA Championship. He was seven over par heading to the par three sixth hole.

With his eight iron in hand, he lined up his tee shot on the sixth. The ball reached an apex of 99 feet before bouncing onto the green and rolling into the floor for an ace.

The entire crowd at The Country Club exploded into applause - and for good reason. It was only the 48th hole-in-one in the history of the U.S. Open.

A special moment indeed for Cam Young:

Unfortunately for Cam Young, that hole-in-one is probably going to be the last highlight of his time at The Country Club this week. He would need to go two under par on his final three holes for a shot at making the cut.

2022 has been a banner year for the 25-year-old golfer. He qualified for The Masters for his first time ever but missed the cut.

He followed that up with a third-place finish at the PGA Championship - his first-ever made cut at a major.

Cam Young probably won't be able to repeat that feat at the U.S. Open.

But perhaps he can take a little momentum to The Open next month.