Look: Cameron Crazies Cheer List For Coach K’s Final Game

There’s a special brand of hate between the fanbases of ACC powerhouses Duke and North Carolina.

Ahead of tonight’s rivalry matchup at Cameron Indoor Stadium, the Cameron Crazies have compiled a cheer sheet with specific chants and “key dirt” on each UNC player.

The main idea behind this sheet is to encourage fans to be “louder than ever” for Coach K’s final regular-season game.

Take a look at the cheer sheet here:

“Just be louder than ever today.” The Cameron cheer sheet for K’s final home game. pic.twitter.com/4KcANgUiAd — Andrew Carter (@_andrewcarter) March 5, 2022

On this sheet, the Crazies called ACC player of the year candidate Armando Bacot the “ugliest player in the NCAA,” star forward Brady Manek a “Caveman” and took several other jabs at the Tar Heels’ roster.

Heading into tonight’s matchup, North Carolina leads the all-time series 141-115. In their first matchup earlier this season, the Blue Devils notched a wire-to-wire blowout victory in Chapel Hill.

Duke are heavy favorites to sweep this year’s series in tonight’s matchup tipping off at 6 p.m. ET.