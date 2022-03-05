The Spun

Look: Cameron Crazies Cheer List For Coach K’s Final Game

Duke basketball fans.DURHAM, NC - JANUARY 27: Cameron Crazies and fans of the Duke Blue Devils pose for a photo prior to their game against the Virginia Cavaliers at Cameron Indoor Stadium on January 27, 2018 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

There’s a special brand of hate between the fanbases of ACC powerhouses Duke and North Carolina.

Ahead of tonight’s rivalry matchup at Cameron Indoor Stadium, the Cameron Crazies have compiled a cheer sheet with specific chants and “key dirt” on each UNC player.

The main idea behind this sheet is to encourage fans to be “louder than ever” for Coach K’s final regular-season game.

Take a look at the cheer sheet here:

On this sheet, the Crazies called ACC player of the year candidate Armando Bacot the “ugliest player in the NCAA,” star forward Brady Manek a “Caveman” and took several other jabs at the Tar Heels’ roster.

Heading into tonight’s matchup, North Carolina leads the all-time series 141-115. In their first matchup earlier this season, the Blue Devils notched a wire-to-wire blowout victory in Chapel Hill.

Duke are heavy favorites to sweep this year’s series in tonight’s matchup tipping off at 6 p.m. ET.

