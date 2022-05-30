Look: Camila Giorgi Had Wardrobe Controversy At French Open

PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 30: Camila Giorgi of Italy plays a backhand in the Women's Singles Fourth Round match against Daria Kasatkina during Day Nine of The 2022 French Open at Roland Garros on May 30, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Shi Tang/Getty Images) Shi Tang/Getty Images

There was a little bit of wardrobe controversy at the French Open this past weekend involving women's No. 30 Camila Giorgi.

Prior to Giorgi's match against No. 7 Aryna Sabalenka in the Third Round, Giorgi found herself face-to-face with a "concerned" umpire. The umpire apparently took issue with a prominent DeLonghi logo displayed on her dress and asked her to change.

But Giorgi balked at the request, stating that it was her only dress suitable for the match.

"I don’t have any change, this is my only dress. I played with it before," Giorgi could be heard saying.

Giorgi played in her previous matches with the same dress, but with a smaller logo. She was allowed to continue competing but was told to speak to match officials afterwards.

Giorgi went on to win in the Third Round against Sabalenka in a major upset.

Camila Giorgi's good fortune with the big logo on her dress didn't last. In the Fourth Round she lost in two sets to No. 20 Daria Kasatkina.

It still turned out to be one of Giorgi's best performances at the French Open to date. It's the first time that she's made it to the Fourth Round of the second Grand Slam.

We'll see if this controversy follows Giorgi to Wimbledon this summer. No doubt she will have that talk with the office beforehand.