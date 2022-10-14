Look: Camille Kostek Asked About Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 01: (L-R) Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek attend the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dcp)

Over the past few months, the relationship between Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, has dominated the news.

According to multiple reports, the couple has been living in separate houses and both have hired divorce lawyers. While it's unclear where the troubles started, Brady's decision to return to football after a short retirement reportedly didn't help.

With their relationship in the spotlight, reporters have been asking anyone close to the couple to comment. Camille Kostek, Rob Gronkowski's longtime girlfriend,

From the Daily Mail:

While walking through Los Angeles International Airport Thursday, Kostek, a model and former NFL cheerleader, told paparazzi, 'I love Tom and Gisele so much,' when asked to comment on the high-profile couples' alleged marital woes. When asked if she believes the two can work through the difficult time they appear to be going through, she says 'yes,' twice before stepping off the airport escalator and heading toward her flight.

At this point it's unclear if the couple will be able to reconcile.