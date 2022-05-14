Look: Camille Kostek Has Birthday Message For Rob Gronkowski

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 01: (L-R) Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek attend the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dcp)

While the football world is still waiting for Rob Gronkowski to make an official decision on his football future, he's been busy doing other things.

Gronk has been enjoying himself this offseason and that certainly won't stop today. The free agent tight end is celebrating his 33rd birthday today.

Plenty of fans have reached out to wish Gronk a happy birthday. So, too, has his longtime teammate Tom Brady, who tagged Gronk in his latest Instagram story to ask him one question. "Happy Birthday buddy," he said. "Getting bored yet?"

Later this afternoon, Gronk's longtime girlfriend, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Camille Kostek, also had a message for him.

"Happy birthday love," she said in a message that included them celebrating the Buccaneers' Super Bowl win.

Camille Kostek Instagram

Gronk made it clear this offseason that if he does come back, it'll only be for the Buccaneers.

"The Buccaneers situation is just too good if I decide to go back and play," Gronkowski told SB Nation. "Like I said, I love all my teammates there. They are all great teammates and all selfless players, they are there for the team and what's best for the team and the whole organization. If I do play football again, it'll be for the Bucs."

Happy birthday, Gronk!