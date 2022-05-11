Look: Camille Kostek Reacts To Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photo

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: Camille Kostek attends the premiere of Sony Pictures' "Bloodshot" on March 10, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Camille Kostek is a veteran of multiple Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazines. She will be featured in this year's edition as well.

Prior to the release of the 2022 magazine on Monday, the official SI Swimsuit Instagram account shared a photo of Kostek as a teaser today.

The 30-year-old model reacted to the post in the comments section.

"AHHHH WHAT A SURPRISE TO SEE THIS !!!! I just opened up this app and it was the first thing on my timeline 🥺😁😁!!!!" Kostek wrote. "Seeing that logo across my photo never gets old. It gives me the chills every single time . Truly grateful to get the call back each year . I’m beaming, I love you @si_swimsuit 🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎 Happy almost launch week !!!!"



In addition to Kostek, the 2022 SI Swimsuit will also feature five WNBA stars and the first model with a C-section scar, among others.

The magazine launches on Monday.