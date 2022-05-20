Look: Camille Kostek's Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

PALM SPRINGS, CA - APRIL 13: Camille Kostek attends Lucky Brand And Rolling Stone Live Present Desert Jam at ARRIVE Hotel on April 13, 2019 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Lucky Brand)

Earlier this week, the latest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition was released with a handful of veterans gracing the magazine.

Camille Kostek is one of the models who returned for yet another year with SI Swimsuit. Prior to the release of the 2022 magazine on Monday, the official SI Swimsuit Instagram account shared a photo of Kostek as a teaser.

"AHHHH WHAT A SURPRISE TO SEE THIS !!!! I just opened up this app and it was the first thing on my timeline 🥺😁😁!!!!" Kostek wrote. "Seeing that logo across my photo never gets old. It gives me the chills every single time . Truly grateful to get the call back each year . I’m beaming, I love you @si_swimsuit 🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎 Happy almost launch week !!!!"

"All aboard the boat of dreams, where we set sail to a place where all of them come true. Who is coming with me ?! @si_swimsuit 2022 is here and I’m honored to shoot for this iconic issue again," she said about the 2022 shoot.

"This photo is a perfect depiction of how I feel on set . Relaxed, aligned, full of joy, kissed by the sun and grateful. @derekkettela captured this on a rocky boat across the way from me while @mj_day is on a walkie-talkie sending her words of encouragement and direction. ILY team SI !!! And I can’t wait to share behind the scenes and more images from this shoot in St Croix with YOU as launch week rolls out."

More of Camille Kostek's photos can be found here.