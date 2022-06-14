Look: Cardale Jones' Response To Marcus Freeman Goes Viral

ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 12: Quarterback Cardale Jones #12 of the Ohio State Buckeyes looses the ball in the third quarter against linebacker Tyson Coleman #33 of the Oregon Ducks during the College Football Playoff National Championship Game at AT&T Stadium on January 12, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Cardale Jones had a clever response after Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman called out Ohio State's football academics.

Freeman graduated from Ohio State and recently said in an interview that players can "just take online classes" at Ohio State, rather than going to classes in person.

"You don't go to class at places like that?" Freeman said via ElevenWarriors. "OK, take some online classes, show up for your appointments. At Notre Dame, you're forced every day to go to class."

Jones saw that statement and had some fun with his reply.

"Yea man, we always went to class……. (speaking for everyone else)," Jones tweeted.

Jones, of course, went viral during his college career when he tweeted about not "playing school."

This is already getting good and there's likely a lot more trash talk that will be coming in the next few months.

Notre Dame and Ohio State are set to open the 2022 season against one another up in Columbus on Sept. 3 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

It will be Freeman's first game as Notre Dame's head coach after taking over for Brian Kelly.