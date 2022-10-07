Look: Cardinals Fans Leave Game Early After Blown Save

ST LOUIS, MO - MAY 2: A general view of Busch Stadium during the eighth inning of a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago White Sox on May 2, 2018 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Jeff Curry/Getty Images)

The 2022 MLB playoffs opened up with a disappointing start for the St. Louis Cardinals.

In a Wild Card matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies, neither team scored until the Cardinals took a 2-0 lead in the seventh inning.

Right-handed closer Ryan Helsley came in for the finish, but allowed four runs in the ninth inning. He was replaced by Andre Pallante, who then allowed another two runs — bringing the score to 6-2.

The home fans at Busch Stadium started filing out of the ballpark after this brutal late-game collapse. Take a look here:

The Cardinals finished first place in the NL Central with a 93-69 regular-season record. The Phillies earned their Wild Card spot with an 87-75 record in the NL East. St. Louis opened up this afternoon's contest as a 1.5-run favorite.

The final score read 6-3 in favor of the Phillies.

These two teams will face off in the second leg of the series at 8:37 p.m. ET tomorrow night.