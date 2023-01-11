Look: Cardinals Retirement Video Had J.J. Watt Emotional

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 17: J.J. Watt #99 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on during the third quarter against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals shared a tribute video for J.J. Watt prior to his final NFL game this past weekend.

The video featured messages from his brothers, T.J. and Derek, his parents, John and Connie, and his wife, Kealia. It also had words from some of the league's biggest stars, including Tom Brady, Peyton Manning and Aaron Rodgers.

The franchise showed the video to the entire team on Saturday. Understandably, Watt was extremely emotional while this viewing went on.

The three-time Defensive Player of the Year sobbed while watching the video with his teammates.

"Someone please grab the tissues," the Cardinals wrote alongside the video on Twitter.

Take a look at the video here:

Watt, 33, has all the reason in the world to be emotional. His entire life has revolved around football for decades, and now his time on the gridiron is coming to an end.

Watt will finish his NFL career with 12 seasons, 151 starts, five Pro-Bowl selections, five All-Pro honors, 114.5 sacks and three DPOY awards.