Look: Cardinals Veteran Has Troubling Comment About Kyler Murray

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 17: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals reacts in the second quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at SoFi Stadium on January 17, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Arizona Cardinals entered the 2022 season with expectations of a run to the playoffs.

Instead, the team finished closer to the No. 1 overall pick than a spot in the playoffs. Star quarterback Kyler Murray took a significant step back before suffering a season-ending knee injury.

One Cardinals veteran explained why. In a conversation with NFL insider Mike Silver, the veteran suggested the Cardinals "created a monster" by giving Murray a contract extension.

Here's more from Bally Sports:

After quarterback Kyler Murray fought for and received a massive (five years, $230.5 million) contract extension of his own last July, “it was like they created a monster,” according to one Cardinals veteran I spoke to last Sunday. Once paid, the veteran said, Murray felt less compulsion to study his game plan or to fulfill the expectations of the franchise QB position than he had in the past, and the Cardinals’ collapse felt predictable.

Yikes.

Perhaps Murray and the Cardinals can turn it around in 2023 with a new head coach.