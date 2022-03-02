Look: Cardinals WR Has Been Given Permission To Seek Trade

Coming out of UMass, Andy Isabella was one of the more intriguing receiver prospects in the 2019 NFL Draft. But after being selected by the Cardinals in the round two, Isabella hasn’t seen the field much.

The 5-foot-9 speedster was a healthy scratch for much of his third season in Arizona. After only making eight appearances with the Cardinals last year. And now, according to Josina Anderson, the Cardinals have granted Isabella permission to seek a trade.

“I just spoke to Cardinals WR Andy Isabella’s agent Bradley Blank … and he tells me that his client has been given permission to seek a trade,” Anderson tweeted. “Blank told me on the phone that he’s planning to actively reach out to teams in the middle of March around free agency.”

Isabella and his agent are hoping a change of scenery could maybe unlock more of that potential. Over his three seasons with the Cardinals, the second-round pick has caught just 31 balls for 426 yards and three touchdowns.

When Kliff Kingsbury and Arizona scooped him up, most thought the 4.3 WR was tailor-made for the Cardinals new Air Raid attack.

A tough as nails competitor with elite short-area quickness and route-running ability, Isabella is certainly worth taking a flyer on if a team needs a slot receiver.

(Looking at you Bill Belichick).