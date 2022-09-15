Look: Carlos Alcaraz Reacts To The Roger Federer News

VALENCIA, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 15: Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in a practice session ahead of the Davis Cup Group Stage 2022 Valencia match between Serbia and Korea Republic at Pabellon Fuente De San Luis on September 15, 2022 in Valencia, Spain. (Photo by Manuel Queimadelos/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images) Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Roger Federer has inspired generations of tennis talent — including reigning US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz.

The 19-year-old Spaniard took to Twitter to react to Federer's retirement decision on Thursday morning.

"Roger... [broken heart emoji]," Alcaraz wrote.

Alcaraz is a lifelong fan of Federer. In 2021, the up-and-coming superstar compared his play-style to that of the 20-time major winner.

“Honestly I don't copy any style of a players. I just play my game,” Alcaraz said. “But if I have to say one player that is similar to my game, I think it's [Roger] Federer. I think similar as my game, trying to be aggressive all the time. I think it's a good [comparison] for me.

“Trying to be aggressive all the time with the forehand, backhand. I think I have to improve a little bit the serve. But I think is similar, yeah.”

An old video clip of a 12-year-old Alcaraz calling Federer his "idol" is also going viral on social media.

After winning the 2022 US Open and claiming the No. 1 spot in the world, Alcaraz was asked about his next tennis goals.

"Playing against Federer would excite me and beating a 'Big Three' player [Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic] in a Grand Slam. I've always said in order to be the best, you have to beat the best," he responded.

While Alcaraz won't achieve his dream of playing against Federer in a Grand Slam, he can still take inspiration from the all-time great tennis player.