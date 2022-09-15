Look: Carlos Alcaraz Reacts To The Roger Federer News
Roger Federer has inspired generations of tennis talent — including reigning US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz.
The 19-year-old Spaniard took to Twitter to react to Federer's retirement decision on Thursday morning.
"Roger... [broken heart emoji]," Alcaraz wrote.
Alcaraz is a lifelong fan of Federer. In 2021, the up-and-coming superstar compared his play-style to that of the 20-time major winner.
“Honestly I don't copy any style of a players. I just play my game,” Alcaraz said. “But if I have to say one player that is similar to my game, I think it's [Roger] Federer. I think similar as my game, trying to be aggressive all the time. I think it's a good [comparison] for me.
“Trying to be aggressive all the time with the forehand, backhand. I think I have to improve a little bit the serve. But I think is similar, yeah.”
An old video clip of a 12-year-old Alcaraz calling Federer his "idol" is also going viral on social media.
After winning the 2022 US Open and claiming the No. 1 spot in the world, Alcaraz was asked about his next tennis goals.
"Playing against Federer would excite me and beating a 'Big Three' player [Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic] in a Grand Slam. I've always said in order to be the best, you have to beat the best," he responded.
While Alcaraz won't achieve his dream of playing against Federer in a Grand Slam, he can still take inspiration from the all-time great tennis player.