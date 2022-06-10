Look: Caroline Wozniacki's Best 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 18: Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark during pre-tournament player media conference ahead of the 2020 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 18, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Chaz Niell/Getty Images) Chaz Niell/Getty Images

Over the years, several notable athletes and sports figures have posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Former star tennis player Carolina Wozniacki is among those who have been featured in the issue.

Wozniacki, who was at one point ranked No. 1 in the world, has posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue several times over the years. Most notably, Wozniacki once took part in the "Body Paint" photoshoot.

Six years ago, Wozniacki joined a growing list of athletes who have graced the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's body paint section.

Here's a look from her Instagram account.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared a behind-the-scenes look at what went into the shoot.

More from Wozniacki's body paint shoot in 2016 can be found here. All of her appearances in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit can be found here.

