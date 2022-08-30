Look: Casey Thompson Has Message For Nebraska Fans

Dublin , Ireland - 27 August 2022; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Casey Thompson during the Aer Lingus College Football Classic 2022 match between Northwestern Wildcats and Nebraska Cornhuskers at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images) Brendan Moran/Getty Images

Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson is ready to move on from the team's Week 0 loss to Northwestern.

The Cornhuskers blew an 11-point second-half lead to the Wildcats on Saturday and lost another one-score game under Scott Frost.

Frost is now 5-21 overall in his career in one-score games as the program's head coach.

It's led to fans questioning Frost even more and how this season is basically already over. Thompson wants everyone to stick with the team, despite this recent loss.

“I ask everyone to stick with us,” Thompson said.

Nebraska will take on North Dakota this coming week in Lincoln and it's a chance for the team to get back to .500. If the Cornhuskers can't win that game, the noise from the fanbase will only continue to get louder.

Kickoff for Nebraska-North Dakota will be at 3:30 p.m. ET.