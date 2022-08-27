Look: Casey Thompson Pulls Off Ridiculous Play vs. Northwestern

Casey Thompson is looking great in his debut with the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday.

On a third-down play in the third quarter, the Texas transfer pulled off a first-down conversion that few quarterbacks in the country could accomplish.

Thompson scrambled for what felt like an eternity, finally locating a receiver down the field with two pass rushers in his face. Fading away off his back foot, he completed a deep-ball pass to Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda.

Take a look at the play here:

This incredible play set up another touchdown for the Cornhuskers, helping the team reclaim a 21-17 lead.

Thompson has put on a nearly-flawless performance in today's Week 0 matchup against the Northwestern Wildcats, logging 297 yards and one touchdown on 19/28 passing. He also has a one-yard rushing touchdown.

Especially if the Cornhuskers can hold on to this afternoon's lead, the Nebraska fanbase is no doubt thrilled by Thompson's debut performance..