Look: Cavinder Twins Post Racy Birthday Celebration Photo

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 01: Haley Cavinder #14 (L) and Hanna Cavinder #15 (R) of the Miami Hurricanes warm up before the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Petersen Events Center on January 01, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images) G Fiume/Getty Images

Haley and Hanna Cavinder are two of the most well-known athletes in collegiate sports.

The Miami Hurricanes basketball players are stars on and off the court. It's their social media presence, however, that had led them to fame over the past few years.

The identical twins consistently post viral content on their social media platforms like Instagram. Well, they were back at it again this week while celebrating their 22nd birthdays.

The duo decided to hit the beach for a photoshoot to celebrate.

"Twenty TWO," the post read.

As for the actual basketball side, the Hurricanes sit at 11-6 on the season. Haley Cavinder leads the team in both points (13.2) and assists (3.1) per game so far this year.

Meanwhile, Hanna is averaging 4.2 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.