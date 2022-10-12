Look: CBS Names College Football's Best Undefeated Team

EVANSVILLE, IN - MARCH 28: A CBS Sports logo is displayed in front of spectator seating before the start of the NCAA Division II Final Four basketball game between the Northwest Missouri State Bearcats and the Saint Anselm Hawks on March 28, 2019, at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Several teams remain unbeaten through the first six weeks of the 2022 college football season.

CBS Sports recently ranked these remaining undefeated teams, placing the 6-0 Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 1.

Analyst Chip Patterson explained the reasoning behind this No. 1 ranking.

"The Buckeyes are absolutely bludgeoning opponents right now, riding an overwhelming offense and a much-improved defense to a 6-0 start where there hasn't been too many moments where an Ohio State victory was in doubt. Ever since halftime of the season opener against Notre Dame the defense has been stifling and C.J. Stroud has been operating the offense at an elite level, even as that group has missed key playmakers due to injury. The schedule gets much tougher over the second half of the season, but in this ranking (and the CBS Sports 131) we are rewarding the week-to-week dominance of the Buckeyes."

The Buckeyes got the nod over SEC juggernauts Georgia and Alabama due to their consistent dominance over opponents. While the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide are still undefeated on the season, they've had some close run-ins with lesser opponents.

Ohio State, which is currently ranked at No. 2 in the AP poll behind Georgia, has an average margin of victory of 33.16 points.

The Buckeyes will look to continue their dominance with a matchup against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday.