Look: CBS Names Worst Power 5 College Football Coach

BLACKSBURG, VA - SEPTEMBER 30: A general view of Lane Stadium prior to the game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and Clemson Tigers on September 30, 2017 in Blacksburg, Virginia. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, CBS Sports college football analyst Tom Fornelli released a rankings list for each of the current Power Five head coaches.

Ranking dead last on the list at No. 65 is incoming first-year Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry.

Fornelli cites inexperience as the main reason for this basement-level ranking.

"I have a simple rule for filling out my ballot: If you've never been a head coach before, you're starting at the bottom of my rankings. Many of my fellow voters feel the same. So, Pry shouldn't take this personally as the new head man at Virginia Tech prepares to begin his first season as a head coach at any level," he writes.

Pry was hired as a head coaching replacement for Justin Fuente after the Hokies went 6-7 this past season.

Although this is Pry's first head coaching experience, he has a wealth of experience as a high-level assistant. The 52-year-old coach spent the last eight seasons as the defensive coordinator/linebackers coach for the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Overall, he has 30 years of college football coaching experience.

Perhaps Pry can improve his 2023 ranking with a solid Year 1 in Blacksburg this coming season.

The Hokies kickoff their 2022 season with an away matchup against Old Dominion on September 2.